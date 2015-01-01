Abstract

Poisoning and drug overdose are the medical emergencies in which it is important to identify the incidence, pattern and the outcome in order to take relevant steps for stringent planning not only at the hospital level but also at the community level for its prevention and management. The current pandemic of COVID-19 has had a tremendous effect on the psychological state of the people. MATERIAL: An observational, prospective study was conducted for 100 patients reporting to medical emergency with history of poisoning intake from April 2020 to January 2021. Age range was 14-85 years. Obtained data were analysed using descriptive statistics and results were expressed as percentage and mean. OBSERVATION: Out of 100 patients (77M,33F), mean age of 32.6 years, most cases belong to age group of 20-30 years and 50% were matriculates and majority of the patients belonged to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The most common poisoning agents consumed were corrosives (34%) followed by cellular toxins (24%). Respiratory distress (53%), loss of consciousness (43%), acute kidney injury (36%) were the common clinical presentations. PSS (Poisoning Severity Score) was moderate in 52% of patients, 14% had severe, 16% of patients had fatal PSS scores and 18% of patients had minor PSS. 16 patients with fatal PSS and 16 patients with moderate to severe PSS got expired. High mortality of 33% was seen in our study.



CONCLUSION: The most vulnerable group in our study was of young males in age group of 21-30 years and less educated, who had lost their jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Corrosives were the most commonly consumed poison during lockdown. Our study found that scoring systems PSS and GCS were good assessment tools for degree of severity of poisoning at an early stage.

