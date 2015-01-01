SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wisch JK, Roe CM, Babulal GM, Metcalf N, Johnson AM, Murphy S, Hicks J, Doherty JM, Morris JC, Ances BM. Sci. Rep. 2022; 12(1): e6486.

(Copyright © 2022, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41598-022-09919-x

35443765

Our objective was to identify functional brain changes that associate with driving behaviors in older adults. Within a cohort of 64 cognitively normal adults (age 60+), we compared naturalistic driving behavior with resting state functional connectivity using machine learning. Functional networks associated with the ability to interpret and respond to external sensory stimuli and the ability to multi-task were associated with measures of route selection. Maintenance of these networks may be important for continued preservation of driving abilities.


Aged; Humans; Middle Aged; Cohort Studies; Machine Learning; *Automobile Driving; *Brain; Brain Mapping; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Rest

