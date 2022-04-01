Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the utility of the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL) to identify meaningful subtypes of emotional dysregulation in an outpatient pediatric psychiatry clinic.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 417 newly referred youth 6-18 years of age. Parents completed the CBCL and rating scales measuring executive function deficits, social functioning, and quality of life. Patients were stratified into subtypes of emotional dysregulation and compared on clinical correlates based on the A-A-A profile consisting of the CBCL Anxious/Depressed, Aggressive Behavior, and Attention Problems (A-A-A) scales.



RESULTS: 67% of youth had emotional dysregulation (CBCL A-A-A T-score ≥ 180) and of these, 39% had a positive CBCL-Bipolar (BP) profile (A-A-A T-score ≥ 210), 24% had depression without the BP profile (CBCL Anxious/Depressed and/or Withdrawn/Depressed T-scores ≥70 and A-A-A T-score ≥ 180 and 〈210), and 37% had emotional impulsivity (A-A-A T-score ≥ 180 and <210) with normal CBCL Anxious/Depressed and Withdrawn/Depressed T-scores. Patients with the CBCL-BP profile were significantly more impaired on all measures of social and executive functioning compared to the other two groups.



LIMITATIONS: Since our findings relied on the CBCL, other instruments may have led to different results. Because we included youth from a single clinic, largely Caucasian and referred, our findings may not generalize to other ethnic groups or settings.



CONCLUSIONS: The CBCL can aid in the identification of subtypes of emotional dysregulation affecting youth seeking mental health services.

