Abstract

A significant number of people experience delayed neurologic sequelae after acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. The Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) can be used to predict delayed neurologic sequelae occurrence efficiently and without any restrictions. Here, we investigated the association between a low GCS score observed in cases of early CO poisoning and delayed neurologic sequelae development through a meta-analysis. We systematically searched MEDLINE, EMBASE, and the Cochrane Library for studies on GCS as a predictor of delayed neurologic sequelae occurrence in patients with CO poisoning in June 2021. Two reviewers independently extracted study characteristics and pooled data. We also conducted subgroup analyses for the cutoff point for GCS. To assess the risk of bias of each included study, we used the quality in prognosis studies tool. We included 2328 patients from 10 studies. With regard to patients with acute CO poisoning, in the overall pooled odds ratio (OR) of delayed neurologic sequelae development, those with a low GCS score showed a significantly higher value and moderate heterogeneity (OR 2.98, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.10-4.23, I(2) = 33%). Additionally, in subgroup analyses according to the cutoff point of GCS, the development of delayed neurologic sequelae was still significantly higher in the GCS < 9 group (OR 2.80, 95% CI 1.91-4.12, I(2) = 34%) than in the GCS < 10 or GCS < 11 groups (OR 4.24, 95% CI 1.55-11.56, I(2) = 48%). An initial low GCS score in patients with early CO poisoning was associated with the occurrence of delayed neurologic sequelae. Additionally, GCS was quickly, easily, and accurately assessed. It is therefore possible to predict delayed neurologic sequelae and establish an active treatment strategy, such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, to minimize neurological sequelae using GCS.

Language: en