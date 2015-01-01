Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the effect of a secondary motor task induced by an interactive seating system (IASS) on passive driver fatigue in a monotonous simulated driving task. The effect was compared to that of a state-of-the-art massage seating system (MS), which may reduce monotony through additional tactile stimuli. The secondary objective was to compare the user experience of both systems.



METHOD: The independent variables were three conditions: one with the IASS, another with the MS, and a control without intervention. The study included seven dependent variables in total: a rating of subjective fatigue, three parameters measuring lane keeping ability, and three parameters reflecting fatigue-related eye movements. The duration of the simulator ride was 40 min in each condition. The study included thirty-five subjects.



RESULTS: The assessment of subjective fatigue and lane keeping showed that the use of the IASS resulted in significantly lower passive driver fatigue compared to the massage and control conditions. The alerting effects of the IASS were also reflected by an increased eyelid distance. Frequency and duration of blinks, however, showed no clear patterns of fatigue over time in any of the conditions. Thus, both parameters did not seem be suitable to capture passive driver fatigue in this study. Regarding user experience, the subjects preferred the IASS over the MS as well.



CONCLUSION: The IASS showed a strong potential as an effective measure against passive driver fatigue within monotonous driving situations. The MS, on the other hand, induced no measurable effects.

Language: en