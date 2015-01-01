|
Citation
|
Lampe D, Deml B. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 103: e103773.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35462342
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the effect of a secondary motor task induced by an interactive seating system (IASS) on passive driver fatigue in a monotonous simulated driving task. The effect was compared to that of a state-of-the-art massage seating system (MS), which may reduce monotony through additional tactile stimuli. The secondary objective was to compare the user experience of both systems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active seating; Driver vigilance; Interactive seating system; Mental fatigue; Partial automation; Passive driver fatigue; Sustained attention