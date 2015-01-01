Abstract

Transportation projects can affect health through multiple pathways--for example, by degrading air quality or encouraging active transportation. There is a need to incorporate health considerations in transportation decision-making to achieve health-related community goals. This paper presents highway project scoring criteria that allow for capturing the impact of transportation projects on health. These scoring criteria are organized into five groups--air quality, accessibility, equity, physical activity, and safety--to capture the multiple pathways that transportation interacts with health. The focus of this study was on updating the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Division project scoresheet to incorporate health-related criteria. Evidence base, standards, and data needs based on which each criterion is assessed, as well as limitations, are summarized for each of the proposed criteria. The paper concludes with a discussion on the outcomes of the proposed changes as well as the transferability potential of the proposed criteria.

Language: en