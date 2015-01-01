Abstract

Shared bicycles are currently widely welcomed by the public due to their flexibility and convenience; they also help reduce chemical emissions and improve public health by encouraging people to engage in physical activities. However, during their development process, the imbalance between the supply and demand of shared bicycles has restricted the public's willingness to use them. Thus, it is necessary to forecast the demand for shared bicycles in different urban regions. This article presents a prediction model called QPSO-LSTM for the origin and destination (OD) distribution of shared bicycles by combining long short-term memory (LSTM) and quantum particle swarm optimization (QPSO). LSTM is a special type of recurrent neural network (RNN) that solves the long-term dependence problem existing in the general RNN, and is suitable for processing and predicting important events with very long intervals and delays in time series. QPSO is an important swarm intelligence algorithm that solves the optimization problem by simulating the process of birds searching for food. In the QPSO-LSTM model, LSTM is applied to predict the OD numbers. QPSO is used to optimize the LSTM for a problem involving a large number of hyperparameters, and the optimal combination of hyperparameters is quickly determined. Taking Nanjing as an example, the prediction model is applied to two typical areas, and the number of bicycles needed per hour in a future day is predicted. QPSO-LSTM can effectively learn the cycle regularity of the change in bicycle OD quantity. Finally, the QPSO-LSTM model is compared with the autoregressive integrated moving average model (ARIMA), back propagation (BP), and recurrent neural networks (RNNs). This shows that the QPSO-LSTM prediction result is more accurate.

Language: en