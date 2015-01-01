SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stähli L, Giannopoulos I, Raubal M. Environ. Plan. B Urban Anal. City Sci. 2021; 48(6): 1728-1745.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2399808320949538

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This work addresses recent research in the area of pedestrian navigation aids that aims at finding alternatives to the widely used map-based turn-by-turn navigation systems in the context of Smart City environments. Four different approaches of pedestrian navigation systems were compared to each other in a user experiment that was conducted in a virtual environment: (1) map-based, (2) landmark-based, (3) augmented reality, and (4) public display navigation. The results of the experiment with 45 participants conducted in a virtual environment suggest that the augmented reality navigation performs best concerning efficiency and effectiveness and the landmark-based navigation performs worst in the context of Smart Cities.


Language: en

Keywords

augmented reality; landmarks; Pedestrian navigation; public display; Smart City; virtual environment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print