Citation
Nickodem KK, Basile KC, Espelage DL, Leemis RW, Ingram KM, Barbero C. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35469485
Abstract
Adolescent sexual violence (SV), which includes non-contact verbal sexual harassment (SH) and forced sexual contact (FSC), is a significant public health problem with long-term impacts on health and well-being. Understanding how sports participation is linked to SV can inform prevention efforts; however, the current literature is unclear about the nature of this association. Using data from 20 high schools, we investigate whether athletes in certain sports are at higher risk of SH and FSC perpetration than either other athletes or sports non-participants, and whether the risk is moderated by gender, dismissiveness of SV, or substance use intentions. We also utilize social network data to explore the role of relationships with peers and trusted adults to attenuate SH and FSC perpetration. Second, we incorporate characteristics of friends to further examine the role and composition of peer groups in the association between sports participation and perpetration of SH and FSC.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; social networks; sexual violence; sexual harassment; sports participation