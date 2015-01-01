Abstract

BACKGROUND: Public safety personnel (PSP) impacted by operational stress injuries can find themselves needing both time off work and support reintegrating back into the workforce. Work reintegration programs have been introduced in PSP organizations to support those who aim to return to work. One such peer-led workplace reintegration program (RP) was created in 2009 by members of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). The primary goal of the EPSRP is to assist PSP in returning to work as soon as possible following a critical incident, illness, or injury while diminishing the potential for long-term psychological injury. The EPSRP is delivered by peers through 3 interrelated components: (1) the Reintegration Program Facilitator Training (RPFT) Program; (2) a short-term Critical Incident RP; and (3) a long-term RP. There is a dire need for research that incorporates strong study designs to the determine long-term effectiveness of the program on increasing workplace reintegration, improving mental health knowledge, and creating culture change within PSP organizations. Simultaneously, the efficacy, effectiveness, and fidelity of the RPFT in providing the tools, mental health knowledge, and skills the RP peer facilitators will need for the RP must be evaluated.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this quasi-experimental pre-post pilot cohort study is to evaluate the effectiveness of the EPSRPFT course on influencing mental health knowledge and attitudes of RPFT attendees who will be future RP peer facilitators.



METHODS: This pre-post cohort study collected data via 2 questionnaires from RPFT participants (N=60) which included the Mental Health Knowledge Survey (MAKS) and the Open Minds Survey of Workplace Attitudes (OMSWA). Descriptive, parametric (sample t tests), and nonparametric (Wilcoxon signed rank tests) statistics were used to compare the pre- and post-RPFT results and to analyze results by gender and profession.



RESULTS: Statistically significant changes were observed in pre-post questionnaire scores in the domains of mental health attitudes and knowledge.



CONCLUSIONS: Although results are explorative, the RPFT may facilitate positive changes in workplace mental health attitudes and knowledge among PSP. It is hoped these findings will contribute to a broader evidence base that can inform changes to the program, practices, and policies, and inform decision-making regarding the EPSRP.

