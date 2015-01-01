|
Schulte J, Kocherovsky M, Paul N, Pleune M, Chung CJ. Vehicles (Basel) 2022; 4(1): 243-258.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Leader-follower autonomy (LFA) systems have so far only focused on vehicles following other vehicles. Though there have been several decades of research into this topic, there has not yet been any work on human-vehicle leader-follower systems in the known literature. We present a system in which an autonomous vehicle--our ACTor 1 platform--can follow a human leader who controls the vehicle through hand-and-body gestures. We successfully developed a modular pipeline that uses artificial intelligence/deep learning to recognize hand-and-body gestures from a user in view of the vehicle's camera and translate those gestures into physical action by the vehicle. We demonstrate our work using our ACTor 1 platform, a modified Polaris Gem 2.
Language: en
autonomous vehicles; deep learning; gesture recognition; leader-follower; machine learning; neural networks; pose estimation; posenet; self-driving car; YOLO