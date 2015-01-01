SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang H, Zhang R, Chen C, Duan D, Cheng X, Yang L. Vehicles (Basel) 2021; 3(3): 533-544.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/vehicles3030032

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, we investigate the intersection traffic management for connected automated vehicles (CAVs). In particular, a decentralized autonomous intersection management scheme that takes into account both the traffic efficiency and scheduling flexibility is proposed, which adopts a novel intersection-vehicle model to check conflicts among CAVs in the entire intersection area. In addition, a priority-based collision-avoidance rule is set to improve the performance of traffic efficiency and shorten the delays of emergency CAVs. Moreover, a multi-objective function is designed to obtain the optimal trajectories of CAVs, which considers ride comfort, velocities of CAVs, fuel consumption, and the constraints of safety, velocity, and acceleration. Simulation results demonstrate that our proposed scheme can achieve good performance in terms of traffic efficiency and shortening the delays of emergency CAVs.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous intersection management; connected automated vehicles; crossing priority; optimal trajectory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print