Citation
Barrett JM, Healey LA, Fischer SL, Callaghan JP. Hum. Factors 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35473435
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Chronic Neck Pain (CNP) among rotary-wing aircrew is thought to stem from night vision goggles (NVG) and counterweight (CW) systems which displace the centre of mass of the head. This investigation aimed to quantify the loads acting on the neck as a function of movement magnitude (MM), helmet conditions, and movement axes in rapid movements.
Language: en
Keywords
Aerospace; Biomechanics; Cervical Spine; Chronic Neck Pain; Compression and Shear; Helo Hunch