Abstract

BACKGROUND: Presenting a comprehensive picture of geographic data comprising multiple factors is an inherently integrative undertaking. Visualizing such data in an interactive form is essential for public sharing and geographic information systems (GIS) analysis. The Toxicological Prioritization Index (ToxPi) framework offers a visual analytic integrating data that is compatible with geographic data. ArcGIS is a predominant geospatial software available for presenting and communicating geographic data, yet to our knowledge there is no methodology for integrating ToxPi profiles into ArcGIS maps.



OBJECTIVE: We introduce an actively developed suite of software, the ToxPi*GIS Toolkit, for creating, viewing, sharing, and analyzing interactive ToxPi profiles in ArcGIS to allow for new GIS analysis and an avenue for providing geospatial results to the public.



METHODS: The ToxPi*GIS Toolkit is a collection of methods for creating interactive feature layers that contain ToxPi profiles. It currently includes an ArcGIS Toolbox (ToxPiToolbox.tbx) for drawing location-specific ToxPi profiles in a single feature layer, a collection of modular Python scripts that create predesigned layer files containing ToxPi feature layers from the command line, and a collection of Python routines for useful data manipulation and preprocessing. We present workflows documenting ToxPi feature layer creation, sharing, and embedding for both novice and advanced users looking for additional customizability.



RESULTS: Map visualizations created with the ToxPi*GIS Toolkit can be made freely available on public URLs, allowing users without ArcGIS Pro access or expertise to view and interact with them. Novice users with ArcGIS Pro access can create de novo custom maps, and advanced users can exploit additional customization options. The ArcGIS Toolbox provides a simple means for generating ToxPi feature layers. We illustrate its usage with current COVID-19 data to compare drivers of pandemic vulnerability in counties across the United States. SIGNIFICANCE: The integration of ToxPi profiles with ArcGIS provides new avenues for geospatial analysis, visualization, and public sharing of multi-factor data. This allows for comparison of data across a region, which can support decisions that help address issues such as disease prevention, environmental health, natural disaster prevention, chemical risk, and many others. Development of new features, which will advance the interests of the scientific community in many fields, is ongoing for the ToxPi*GIS Toolkit, which can be accessed from www.toxpi.org.

