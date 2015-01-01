Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hand fractures are among the most common injuries presenting in pediatric emergency departments (EDs) with incidence reported as high as 624 hand fractures per 100,000 person-years. If gone untreated, these injuries can lead to pain, loss of function, and psychological trauma. The purpose of this study was to identify risk factors and characterize pediatric hand fractures over a 5-year period.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) was queried for all hand fractures in patients aged 1 to 19 years presenting to US EDs between 2016 and 2020. Incidence was calculated using US census data. Cases were retrospectively analyzed using age, location of the injury, sex, coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) era, and etiology of injury. Bivariate logistic regression was used where appropriate.



RESULTS: A total of 21,031 pediatric hand fractures were identified, representing an estimated 565,833 pediatric hand fractures presenting to EDs between 2016 and 2020. The mean incidence of pediatric hand fractures was 138.3 fractures for 100,000 person-years [95% confidence interval (CI): 136.2-140.4], with a 39.2% decrease in incidence occurring between 2019 and 2020. It was found that 42.2% of the fractures were in patients aged 10 to 14. The incidence of hand fractures for males and females was 97.9 (95% CI: 96.2-99.7) and 40.4 (95% CI: 39.2-41.5), respectively, with the male rate peaking at age 14 and the female rate peaking at age 12. Age, sex, location of the injury, and injury during the COVID-19 pandemic were demonstrated to influence the frequency and etiology of the fracture.



CONCLUSION: This study determined the incidence of pediatric hand fractures presenting to EDs across the United States. In addition, it identified risk factors for common hand fracture etiologies (sports-related, falling, crush, punching) and demonstrated the change in rates of different etiologies of pediatric hand fractures that presented to US EDs during the COVID-19 pandemic. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III-retrospective comparative study.

