Abstract

The Safety Planning Intervention (SPI) helps patients use coping strategies when in a suicidal crisis. This project aimed to characterize SPI quality and determine if it is associated with reduced risk of readmission to psychiatric hospitals. The sample included 145 participants hospitalized on an adolescent psychiatric unit from May to December 2018 who met suicidal criteria per items 18 and 91 on the Youth Self Report. The Safety Plan Quality Metric was created to rate SPI quality. A significant association between higher-quality SPI and fewer instances of readmission was identified (X2 (1, N = 94) = 4.32, p =.038). A logistic regression conducted to determine the impact of other patient factors on readmission did not yield a statistically significant model, (X2 (5, N = 94) = 8.43, p = 0.13). The results suggest that patients with higher quality SPIs were less likely to be rehospitalized.

