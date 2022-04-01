Abstract

Drowning has been identified as the cause of over 2.5 million preventable deaths globally in the past decade. Lower- and middle-income countries in Asia have recorded the highest numbers of drowning worldwide and children seem particularly vulnerable. Drowning is a complex phenomenon informed by multiple interacting factors, and the majority of deaths occur in natural environments such as ponds, ditches, rivers and oceans. Any potential drowning prevention strategy should acknowledge the important relationships that are created between individuals and their environment in water safety education. In this article, we share how the ecological dynamics theoretical perspective can help inform our understanding of drowning prevention. First, we review recent drowning prevention recommendations provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). Next, we discuss how well WHO's recommendations align with the principles of ecological dynamics. It is acknowledged that in many Asian countries, there are considerable challenges to delivering WHO's drowning prevention interventions. Teaching children basic swimming, water safety and self-rescue skills remains the most practical means to prevent drowning. The relevant scale of analysis for understanding behaviour is the individual-environment relationship. Specifically, the relative fit between these components may dictate how well water safety skills are learnt. Considerations such as installing barriers and adequate supervision around water can be scaffolded alongside an understanding of affordances in the context of water safety. We conclude that water safety education informed by an ecological dynamics approach is an effective partnership to help tackle the drowning pandemic.

Language: en