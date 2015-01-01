SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ziyaev KZ, Ismailova SB. European multidisciplinary journal of modern science 2022; 5: 111-114.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Due to the rapid growth in population mobility, the demand for transport services is growing. The increase in the congestion of city streets creates problems characteristic of the harmful impact on the environment, the growing demand for energy resources. This highlights the relevance of improving the efficiency of the use of existing transport infrastructure through planning and modeling. The article describes a method for determining the actual traffic flow at intersections in the context of existing modes of transport (for example, the city of Navoi).

At the same time, the experimental assessment of the traffic flow in the city by means of such measurements as cordon, rush hour and daily, is carried out using modern information technologies. As a result of determining the quantitative indicators of the traffic flow, areas were identified that require improvement of the transport infrastructure of the city of Navoi.


Language: en

Keywords

taxi

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print