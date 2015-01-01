Abstract

Due to the rapid growth in population mobility, the demand for transport services is growing. The increase in the congestion of city streets creates problems characteristic of the harmful impact on the environment, the growing demand for energy resources. This highlights the relevance of improving the efficiency of the use of existing transport infrastructure through planning and modeling. The article describes a method for determining the actual traffic flow at intersections in the context of existing modes of transport (for example, the city of Navoi).



At the same time, the experimental assessment of the traffic flow in the city by means of such measurements as cordon, rush hour and daily, is carried out using modern information technologies. As a result of determining the quantitative indicators of the traffic flow, areas were identified that require improvement of the transport infrastructure of the city of Navoi.

