Citation
Daba AA. International journal of engineering, management and technology 2022; 1(2): 34-63.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Pedestrian-vehicle crashes presents an important public health problem worldwide, above 32% of traffic fatality victims in the worlds are pedestrians die each year on the world's roads. Developing countries account for more than 40% of world's pedestrian deaths disproportionate to their vehicle population. Ethiopia is among the countries with high pedestrian crash records. Despite the worse happening of the problem, no study so far conducted with regard to pedestrian crash fatalities and injuries particularly in the selected study area. The aim of this study was to evaluate the Contributing Factors for pedestrian crash by modeling exposure and road environment variables in Burayu Town, Oromia Regional state. The method used in this research is mixed log it analysis using SPSS software. The sampling technique applied to this study is convenience sampling approach, which was chosen in order to save costs and time. The study included all pedestrian crash conducted using police record secondary data collected from police stations records in Burayu Town. Five-year pedestrian crash was also collected to conduct the analysis and modeling in SPSS software by mixed logit modeling.
Language: en