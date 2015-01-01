Abstract

Though cities contribute 50-80% share in the Gross National Product (GNP) playing a major role in country's economy, nearly half of the cities populations have to live in informal settlements on the outskirts of cities or in the inner city poor districts or as homeless people. In addition, due to lack of adequate urban poor targeted mobility strategies in Indian cities, urban poors have to make a considerable physical effort and spend a large amount of time to access to job locations (i.e., source of income) and other facilities like health and educational institutions. The present paper is an attempt to assess the accessibility index and its impact on the mobility patterns of slum dwellers of an Indian mega-city Kolkata in order to recommend appropriate transport policies and scientific planning interventions toward creation of an inclusive mobility environment for them.

Language: en