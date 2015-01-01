Abstract

Galvanic skin resistance can be used as a measure for emotional arousal, or workload of a driver that geometry of a rural two-lane highway horizontal curve imparts on him or her. The study engaged more than 90 car and 30 bus drivers to drive along identified highway stretches, and the GSR data along 114 study curves were collected. Cross-sectional and geometrical details of curves were measured. The study tested the driver characteristic to assess the physical characteristics of the driver, but ANOVA test invalidated the influence of physical characteristics on GSR. It was found that GSR of car and bus drivers is significantly different. Further studies showed that sight distance is the most influencing parameter. Increase in sight distance increases the workload of a car driver whereas decreases the workload of a bus driver.

Language: en