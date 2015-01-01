Abstract

One way to optimize the use of road transport system is by encouraging the use of public transport by giving priority to these modes on roads. The focus of this study is to evaluate the effect of exclusive bus lanes on urban roads under mixed traffic conditions. With and without conditions of exclusive bus lanes were simulated in VISSIM. The LOS improved to B when the exclusive bus lanes were provided in the selected study stretch. Simulation results shows that the density decreased about 40% after the implementation of exclusive bus lanes. In addition, a decrease of travel time of about 6-11% is observed for the buses. It was also observed that a money savings of Rs. 11 per hour per km is obtained for the buses. Although initial implementation cost will be higher, but, once it done, it will develop our road transportation system to a better level and will lead to increase the economy of the nation.

