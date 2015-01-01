Abstract

To determine the risk range of remaining coal in the goaf of the higher slice on the seventh mining and fifth face of Lingquan Mine, the beam tube monitoring system was adopted to supervise the temperature and gas content changes in the goaf during the normal mining period of the working face. As per the principle of dividing spontaneous combustion "three zones" (SCTZ), numerical simulation of the distribution of SCTZ in the goaf of the work face was performed. The O(2) content and index gas in the goaf were measured and analyzed, and combined with the in-situ measurement outcomes, the distribution of SCTZ in the goaf was determined through the FLUENT numerical modeling program. The outcomes show that the distribution pattern of SCTZ in the goaf of fully mechanized mining face is: the heat dissipation zone is 0-41 m, the oxidation zone is 41-97 m, the suffocation zone is more than 97 m away from the work face, and the increment of temperature is 0.7/°C. Based on the judgement result of SCTZ, the minimum recovery rate of work face is above 3.7 m/d. The use of new polymer materials validly solves the problem of excessive CO in the return air corner of the goaf and prevents self-ignition accidents in the goaf.

Language: en