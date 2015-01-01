SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Han Y, He Y, Pan D, Lin L, Chen Y, Feng H. Comput. Methods Biomech. Biomed. Eng. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10255842.2022.2066974

PMID

35483035

Abstract

Skull fracture and brain injury are frequent head injuries in electric two-wheeler (ETW) accidents, and the type of helmet and impact conditions affect the effectiveness of the helmet in protecting the rider's head. The purpose of this study was to conduct in-depth reconstructions of rider's head-to-ground impacts in ten ETW accidents by using a multi-body system combined with a finite element approach and to evaluate the effect of two typical full-face helmets (FFH) and one half-coverage helmet (HCH) through head accelerations and intracranial biomechanics injury metrics in ground impacts. The results showed that all three helmets reduced the risk of skull fracture in most cases, however, FFH performed better due to its wider protection area. In addition, three helmets showed varying degrees of overall reduction in measuring all indicators of brain injury. Although the effectiveness of the helmets on angular acceleration was largely influenced by the angle and location of impact, it was certain that wearing an FFH was more likely to reduce rotational head movements than an HCH, and that the FFH also offered the better advantage in reducing diffuse axonal injury (DAI) risk due to its better resistance to ejection in a crash.


Language: en

Keywords

Electric two-wheeler accidents; finite element analysis; full-face helmet; half-coverage helmet; head-to-ground impact; in-depth accident reconstruction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print