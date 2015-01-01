Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: The mandible makes up a substantial part of the lower face, and is susceptible to injury. Even in helmeted cyclists, accidents may lead to fractures of the mandible because conventional helmets provide little protection to the lower part of the face. In addition, some studies indicate that helmets may lead to an increased risk of mandibular fractures. Thus, the aim of this study was to examine the anatomic distribution of mandibular fractures in injured cyclists and to assess if helmet use influenced the fracture locations. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data from a Norwegian Level 1 trauma center were collected in the Oslo University Hospital Trauma Registry over a 12-year period. Of 1543 injured cyclists, the electronic patient charts of 62 cyclists with fractures of the mandible were retrospectively evaluated in detail. Demographic data, helmet use, and fracture type were assessed.



RESULTS: Sixty-two patients (4%) had fractures of the mandible, and women had an increased risk (OR 2.49, 95% CI 1.49-4.16, p < .001). The most common fracture site was the mandibular body, followed by the condyle. Isolated mandibular fractures occurred in 45% of the patients and 55% had other concomitant facial fractures. There were 42% of the patients with fractures in multiple sites of the mandible, and 42% had a concomitant dentoalveolar injury. Half of the cyclists were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and 39% were not. There was no significant difference in fracture distribution between the helmeted and non-helmeted groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Fracture of the mandibular body was the most prevalent mandibular fracture type following bicycle accidents. Women had an increased risk of mandibular fractures compared with men, whereas helmet wearing did not affect the anatomical fracture site.

Language: en