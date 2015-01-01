Abstract

Cyanide is a poison widely used in cases of suicide or homicide. Although various methods to identify and quantify this substance are reported in the literature, they are mainly validated on biological fluids (e.g., blood and urine). In the present study, the Anion-Exchange Liquid Chromatography with Pulsed Amperometric Detection (IC-PAD) method was validated on blood and, for the first time, on gastric content, and organs (brain, lung, and liver). For each matrix, linearity, accuracy, precision, limit of detection (LOD), lower limit of quantification (LLOQ), matrix interferences, and carryover were assessed. The samples were extracted by steam distillation in acid environment for the following analysis by IC-PAD. Furthermore, cyanide values found in two real poisoning cases are reported. For each investigated matrix, the analytical method satisfied all acceptance criteria for validation: it showed a good precision and accuracy, selectivity, and sensitivity with no carryover and matrix interference. The extraction by steam distillation in acid environment REDUCED the interference of the matrices and ALLOWED to perform the analysis with good precision and accuracy. In case #1, analysis showed a blood cyanide concentration of 0.99 μg/ml. In case #2, cyanide concentrations were 1.3 μg/g in brain, 0.8 μg/g in lung, 1.6 μg/g in liver, and 1.2 μg/g in gastric content. The cyanide concentrations found in the two reported cases have been suitable to cause death by poisoning.

