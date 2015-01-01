Abstract

The behavioral safety of e-bike and e-scooter riders is a significant concern in traffic safety. In an observational study in Braunschweig, Germany, 4,514 bicycle and e-scooter riders were observed concerning their used vehicles type, secondary task engagement, use of additional safety equipment, and traffic rule violation. Overall, 13.4% of all riders were engaged in any secondary task, wearing headphones or earphones being the most frequent behavior (6.7%), followed by conversations with other cyclists (3.7%). Banned mobile phone use was low (0.8%). Secondary task engagement was positively correlated with traffic rule violations and at-fault conflicts and negatively with the use of additional safety equipment. Cluster analysis on vehicle types and behaviors revealed five groups of riders, two with relatively high numbers of risky behaviors: young and middle-aged, predominantly male riders of conventional bicycles, and a group of demographically similar users of electric bikes and e-scooters. Campaigns targeted at these specific groups may help reduce risky behaviors.

Language: en