Abstract

Refers to

Divera Twisk, Agnieszka Stelling, Paul Van Gent, Jolieke De Groot, Willem Vlakveld

Speed characteristics of speed pedelecs, pedelecs and conventional bicycles in naturalistic urban and rural traffic conditions

Accident Analysis & Prevention, Volume 150, February 2021, Pages 105940



The authors regret that a mistake was made in Table 3 of the article. This table should read:



Table 3. Mean speed by bicycle type, gender and section area.



[Available freely by following this correction DOI.]



The figures in bold, italic and red differ from the figures in the published article. As a result of these different values, the sixth sentence of the abstract should read: "S-pedelecs were much faster than conventional bicycles, amounting to a speed difference with conventional bicycles of 9.6 km/h in urban areas (M = 26.9 km/h vs. 17.3 km/h) and of 13.1 km/h in rural areas (M = 31.4 km/h vs. 18.3 km/h)." and the seventh sentence of the abstract should read: "The speed differences between pedelecs and conventional bicycles were much smaller: 2.8 km/h in urban areas (20.1 km/h vs 17.3 km/h) and 3.9 km/h in rural areas (22.2 km/h vs. 18.3 km/h).



In the Discussion, Section 4.1. Comparison with previous studies on cycling speed characteristics, the second sentence of the second section should read: "Our study found similar patterns among Dutch riders. S-pedelecs were much faster than conventional bicycles, amounting to a speed difference in mean speeds in urban areas of 9.6 km/h (M = 26.9 km/h vs. 17.3 km/h) and in rural areas of 13.1 km/h (M = 31.4 km/h vs. 18.3 km/h).



Values different from those in the published text are in bold, italic, and red.



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en