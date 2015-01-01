SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Čabarkapa M, Avramović Z. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2022.2067183

PMID

35491819

Abstract

The need for an evaluation and international comparison of the effectiveness of national road safety management systems (NRSMSs) is growing, since international goals aim to reduce road deaths from decade to decade, which should be achieved at the national level. In addition, an NRSMS evaluation model needs to be as simple as possible to be applicable in all countries of the world. To this end, an NRSMS evaluation model was generated in this study based on Smeed's Law, which used population, vehicles, and road deaths and applied the definite integral to the following hypothesis: The effectiveness of an NRSMS is equal to the difference between the adjusted Smeed's Law assessment of road safety and the current road safety condition achieved by implementing the NRSMS. Applying this model to Montenegro and Great Britain, it was found that Smeed's Law could be used to assess the effectiveness of NRSMSs with respect to the turning point from an increasing to a decreasing number of road deaths.


Language: en

Keywords

evaluation; Great Britain; Montenegro; national road safety management system; Smeed’s Law

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print