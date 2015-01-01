SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dalgaard JPH, Kristensen NK. Ugeskr. Laeger 2022; 184(13): V09210690.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Den Alm Danske Laegerforening)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35499224

Abstract

Injuries sustained from a cattle gun are typically more severe than they appear. Fractures and infection are the primary concerns due to a coupling of a sustained penetrating impact, contamination of the bolt and residual foreign material left after penetration. This is a case report of an injury caused by a cattle gun. The initial assessment did not match the actual magnitude of the injury. Due to the severity of injuries of this kind they require a thorough assessment as well as specialized treatment in terms of debridement and high-yield antibiotics, as well as the possible fracture treatments.


Language: da
