Alammar MA, Ram D, Al-Arifi OA, Alseleem AT, Alsumayt AI. Am. J. Health Behav. 2022; 46(2): 134-142.
35501959
BACKGROUND: Aggressive driving is prevalent and may be associated with impulsivity. The relationships between these variables among Saudi drivers have received scant attention. In this study, we aimed to examine the level of aggressive driving and its relationships with impulsivity among Saudi drivers in Shaqra.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Saudi Arabia; *Automobile Driving; *Aggressive Driving; Impulsive Behavior