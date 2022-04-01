Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aging process places the elderly, a worldwide increasing age group, at an increased risk for trauma. This study aims to explore changes over time in admission rates, sociodemographical, clinical, and injury-related data in elderly patients (aged ≥65 y) admitted to the Puerto Rico Trauma Hospital (PRTH) during 2000-2019.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A time-series analysis was conducted. Admission rates were analyzed by fitting an exponential growth curve model. Trends were assessed using the Cochrane-Armitage and Cuzick tests for categorical and continuous data, respectively.



RESULTS: Elderly admission rates to the PRTH have shown growth over the past 2 decades, from 6.2 cases per 100 overall admissions in 2000 to 18.2 in 2019. This trend is projected to continue with estimated 24.8 (95% CI: 21.7-27.8) cases per 100 overall admissions in 2023. Trends for mechanisms of injury such as motor vehicle accidents and pedestrians showed a significant decrease, whereas falls presented a clear positive trend, showing an increase from 25.6% in 2000-2004 to 46.2% in 2015-2019. Both Injury Severity Score ≥25 and Glasgow Coma Scale ≤8 declined significantly through time. Finally, in-hospital mortality presented a decreasing trend from 31.7% in 2000-2004 to 21.5% in 2015-2019.



CONCLUSIONS: Our analysis demonstrates an increase over time in elderly admissions, especially fall-related trauma. Also, it projects this upward trend will continue. This imposes new challenges for PRTH and other healthcare services and is a gateway for the implementation of adapted clinical management.

Language: en