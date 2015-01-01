|
Šeibokaitė L, Endriulaitienė A, Markšaitytė R, Slavinskienė J. Safety Sci. 2022; 151: e105742.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
This paper explores effectiveness testing of a newly developed online hazard prediction training program for learner drivers. It also aims to evaluate the role of participants' driving self-efficacy and road safety attitudes on program effectiveness. Eighty learner drivers who participated in standard driving training took part in the study. Forty-two of them were assigned to the experimental group and thirty-eight - to the control group. The experimental group was exposed to 2 × 45 min. intervention sessions delivered by a trained driver instructor in an online format. The scores of driving self-efficacy and road safety attitudes were assessed by self-reported measures at pre-test. The effectiveness of the program was tested by the improvement of Hazard prediction test accuracy from pre-test to post-test.
Language: en
Driving self-efficacy attitude; Hazard prediction; Learner drivers; Road safety attitude