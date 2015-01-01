Abstract

In this study, we experimentally investigated the change in the degree of glare disturbance with respect to the installation angle of bicycle headlights. In particular, we aimed to determine the optimal headlight angle that resulted in the least glare from the bicycle driver while securing a visible distance that ensured driver safety. The test subject was riding a bicycle and was requested to look at a bicycle equipped with a headlight facing the approaching direction. Additionally, the angle between the headlight and the ground was changed from 0° to 30° in the downward direction, as the subject was requested to drive repeatedly. The subject's gaze was tracked using an eye tracker to measure the time spent gazing at the headlight. The results were then utilized to evaluate the degree of glare disorder.



본 연구는 자전거 전조등의 설치 각도에 따른 눈부심 장애의 정도를 실험을 통해 알아보고, 운전자의 안전을 위한 가시거리를 확보하면서 동시에 마주 오는 자전거 운전자의 눈부심이 적은 최적의 전조등 각도를 제시하고 있다. 피험자는 자전거에 탄 채로 전조등이 설치된 자전거가 다가오는 방향을 바라보도록 하였고 마주 오는 운전자는 전조등과 지면의 각도를 0°에서 30°까지 하향 방향으로 변경하며 반복하여 주행하였다. 안구추적기로 피험자의 시선을 추적하여 피험자의 시선이 전조등을 주시하는 시간을 측정하였고, 이를 이용하여 눈부심 장애의 정도를 평가하였다.

