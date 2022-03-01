Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Childhood adversities are risk factors for subsequent mental health problems. Research commonly focuses on adverse childhood experiences, despite evidence that other exposures, such as neighborhood violence or peer victimization, co-occur with adverse childhood experiences and are associated with similar mental health outcomes. This study explored the clustering of these exposures and examined the associations with mental health.



METHODS: Data were a nationally representative sample of U.S. children aged 10-17 years (N=1,959), collected in 2013-2014. Latent class analysis was conducted on 22 types of childhood adversity. Regression models examined associations with mental health and substance use. These secondary analyses were conducted in 2021.



RESULTS: A total of 5 classes were identified: Low all (59% of the sample), Abuse (29%), High multiple adversities (5%), Peer adversity (4%), and Neighborhood violence (4%). All classes had poorer mental health and a higher prevalence of substance use than Low all, with particularly harmful levels in High multiple adversities. Neighborhood violence was not significantly different from High multiple adversities on mental health symptoms and showed a greater proportion of past-year substance use than all other classes except High multiple adversities. Peer adversity and Abuse classes did not differ significantly in any outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the particularly deleterious impact of neighborhood violence and highly co-occurring adversity types on mental health and substance use. It is important to extend our conceptualization of adverse childhood experiences to include peer adversity and neighborhood violence and shift from a siloed approach to examining all these exposures.

