Shahimi NH, Goh CH, Mat S, Lim R, Koh VCA, Nyman SR, Tan MP, Lim E. Biomed. Eng. Online 2022; 21(1): 29.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35513815
BACKGROUND: Falls among older adults have become a global concern. While previous studies have established associations between autonomic function indicator; heart rate variability (HRV) and blood pressure variability (BPV) with fall recurrence, as well as physical inactivity and psychological disorders as risk factors for falls, the influence of physical activity and psychological status on autonomic dysfunction observed among older fallers has not been adequately investigated. The aim of this study was to evaluate the relationship between psychological disorder and physical performance on the autonomic nervous system (ANS) in older fallers. We hypothesised that older fallers have poorer autonomic function, greater dependency on others and were associated with psychological disorders. Furthermore, we hypothesised that both physical performance and psychological status can contribute to the worsening of the autonomic function among the elderly.
Fall; Autonomic nervous system; Physical performance; Psychological disorder