Abstract

The inspection of drunk driving has become an effective measure to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents. In this work, we constructed a breath alcohol biosensor based on a hydrogel-gated graphene field-effect transistor (HGGT) with chlorella derived layered carbon nanosheets (CNs) and alcohol oxidase (AOx) embedded in the hydrogel. The sensing mechanism of the AOx/CNs functionalized sensor lies in the oxidation reaction of alcohol by AOx and the electrocatalytic oxidation reaction of the generated H(2)O(2). The HGGT based alcohol sensor exhibited an excellent sensitivity with a very low detection limit down to 1 μM (i.e. 0.046 ppm), and has been successfully applied to breath alcohol test after drinking. Compared with normal solution-gated graphene transistors, employment of hydrogel as a source of electrolytes greatly enhances the portability of the sensor, and facilitates functionalization with enzymes and nanomaterials. Due to the advantages of real-time, high portability and accuracy of the functionalized HGGT sensor, it demonstrates a promising platform for constructing biosensors for many other analytes.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

