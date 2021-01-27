|
Chow BC, Jiao J, Man D, Lippke S. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): 398.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35524188
BACKGROUND: The elderly population worldwide is increasing exponentially which will be associated with more people suffering from cognition and fitness declines. The well-established benefits of exercise training for the elderly's cognitive and physical functioning have been observed. However, the amalgamated effect of combining cognitive and physical exercises on the older adults' cognitive functions, physical fitness, or psycho-related health remains unclear. Thus, this study protocol was planned to conduct different combinations of cognitive and/or physical training interventions to community-dwelling older adults and expected to see the multifaceted effects of the varied combination of training on their health.
Older adults; Behavioral and motivation changes; Cognitive; CRCT; Intervention programs; Physical training