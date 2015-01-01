|
Oppong Asante K, Onyeaka HK, Kugbey N, Quarshie ENB. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e899.
35513863
BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries among adolescents constitute a significant public health problem globally. Injured adolescents may face negative outcomes ranging from poor academic performance to short- and long-term physical and psychosocial health struggles, and even death. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence and describe the correlates and most frequent causes of injuries among school-going adolescents in three West African countries - Benin, Ghana, and Liberia.
Language: en
Injuries; Trauma; Adolescents; School health; Unintentional injuries; West Africa