Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Poisoning remains a major health issue in developing countries with high morbidity and mortality rates; also it is one of the most common causes of admission to hospitals. This study aimed to investigate the trend of the top five types of poisonings in hospitalized patients according to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10th Revision (ICD-10) in Imam Reza hospital, Mashhad, Iran.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study performed from March 20, 2012, until September 22, 2018. We collected data from all patients hospitalized for poisoning admitted to the poisoning center at Imam Reza hospital in northeast Iran. ICD-10 was adopted to categorize all types of poisonings (T36-T65). The results obtained were analyzed by SPSS 16.



RESULTS: Thirty-four thousand eight hundred and ten cases were included. The mean age of the patients was 29.64 ± 14.69 years, of them, 50.7% were males. Benzodiazepine poisoning (T42.4) has the highest frequency among other subcategories and it was more common among females (60.5%). Opium poisoning (T40.0) has the highest mortality rate (5.4%) among other subcategories that is more common in males (72.0%). The mortality associated with narcotics was the highest frequency (2.7%). Suicide (83.6%) was the most common cause of poisoning. Most poisonings occurred in summer (27.4%).



CONCLUSION: These findings could help health care managers and policymakers develop prevention and educational programs to reduce these poisonings and limit people's easy access to drugs and substances.

