Citation
Vanga SR, Ligrani PM, Doustmohammadi M, Anderson M. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(4): 1462-1467.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
35516717
PMCID
Abstract
Response time of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is an important factor related to preventable deaths in road crash incidents. This study focuses on analyzing the effects of different independent variables on the EMS Response Time (ERT). Independent variables considered for this investigation are travel time, day of the week, crash severity, weather, time of the day, and lighting condition. Understanding outcomes resulting from variations of the considered parameters on ERT is crucial to minimize the possibility of adverse outcomes which are tied to different types of injuries, and vital to limit the prospect of fatalities. Crash data used for this study is from a rural county in Alabama where only one EMS control location is available.
Language: en
Keywords
|
emergency medical services; Automobile collision; EMS response time; global independent variables; local independent variables