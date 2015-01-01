Abstract

BACKGROUND: The unique characteristics of rural areas and agricultural work can contribute to the genesis of diseases, including mental disorders such as depression. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence of and factors associated with depression symptoms in Brazilian farmers.



METHODS: A cross-sectional epidemiological study involving 784 farmers of the state of Espírito Santo/Brazil was carried out. Depression was identified using the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview. Hierarchical logistic regression was used to assess the associated factors.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression symptoms among farmers was 16.8% (n = 132). Of those experiencing symptoms, 6.1% (n = 48) we're currently experiencing a depressive episode, and 10.7% (n = 84) a recurrent depressive episodes. The associated factors were: female gender (OR 1.63; 95% CI 1.04-2.54), not owning the land (OR 1.79; 95% CI 1.11-2.89), professional dissatisfaction (OR 1.99; 95% CI 1.18-3.35), previous pesticide poisoning (OR 2.87; 95% CI 1.45-5.67), complex multimorbidity (OR 1.95; 95% CI 1.15-3.31) and occurrence of previous depressive episodes (OR 9.83; 95% CI 4.39-21.99).



CONCLUSIONS: A high prevalence of depression symptoms was identified among rural workers. Sociodemographic, occupational, clinical, and professional dissatisfaction factors were associated with a higher risk of depression symptoms in this population.

Language: en