Alfaro S, Sen-Crowe B, Autrey C, Elkbuli A. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35511082
INTRODUCTION: Hurricanes often result in power outages, which increase generator usage and carbon monoxide (CO) deaths. We aim to identify states with the highest frequency of hurricanes and evaluate the number of unintentional CO poisoning deaths by region, age, race and metropolitan distribution.
public health; carbon monoxide poisoning; hurricanes; natural disasters; prevention intervention