Abstract

The use of the hands and arms is an important protective mechanism in avoiding fall-related injury. The aim of this study was to evaluate the test-retest reliability of fall dynamics and evokd protective arm response kinematics and kinetics in forward falls simulated using the FALL simulator For Injury prevention Training and assessment system (FALL FIT). Fall FIT allows experimental control of the fall height and acceleration of the body during a forward fall. Two falls were simulated starting from 4 initial lean angles in Experiment 1 and with 4 different fall accelerations in Experiment 2. Fourteen younger adults (25.1±3.5 years) and 13 older adults (71.3±3.7 years) participated in Experiment 1 and 13 younger adults (31.8±5.7 years) participated in Experiment 2. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) were used to the evaluate absolute agreement of single measures at each condition and averages across conditions. Average measures of fall dynamics and evoked kinematics and kinetics exhibited excellent reliability (ICC(A,4)>0.86). The reliability of single measures (ICC(A,1) > 0.59) was good to excellent, although 18% of single measures had a reliability (ICC(A,1)) between 0.00 and 0.57. The FALL FIT was shown to have good to excellent reliability for most measures. FALL FIT can produce a wide range of fall dynamics through modulation of initial lean angle and body acceleration. Additionally, the range of fall velocities and evoked kinematics and kinetics are consistent with previous fall research.•The FALL FIT can be used to gain further insight into the control of protective arm reactions and may provide a therapeutic tool to assess and train protective arm reactions.

Language: en