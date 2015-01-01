Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) is a catastrophic event with a considerable health and economic burden on individuals and countries. This study was performed to update an earlier systematic review and meta-analysis on epidemiological properties of TSCI in developing countries published in 2013.



METHODS: Various search methods including online searching in database of EMBASE and PubMed, and hand searching were performed (2012 to May 2020). The keywords 'Spinal cord injury', 'epidemiology', 'incidence' and 'prevalence' were used. Based on definition of developing countries by International Monetary Fund, studies related to developing countries included. Data selection was according to PRISMA guidelines. The quality of included studies was evaluated by Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Tools.



RESULTS of meta-analysis were presented as pooled frequency, and forest, funnel and drapery plots.



RESULTS: we identified 47 studies from 23 developing countries. The pooled incidence of TSCI in developing countries was 22.55/million/year (95% CI: 13.52; 37.62/million/year). Males comprised 80.09% (95% CI: 78.29%; 81.83%) of TSCIs, and under 30 years patients were the most affected age group. Two leading etiologies of TSCIs were motor vehicle crashes (43.18% (95% CI: 37.80%; 48.63%)), and falls (34.24% (95% CI: 29.08%; 39.59%)), respectively. The difference among the frequency of complete injury (49.47% (95% CI: 43.11%; 55.84%)), and incomplete injury (50.53% (95% CI: 44.16%; 56.89%)) was insignificant. The difference among frequency of tetraplegia (46.25% (95% CI: 37.78%; 54.83%)) and paraplegia (53.75% (95% CI: 45.17%; 62.22%)) was not statistically significant. The most prevalent level of TSCI was cervical injury (43.42% (95% CI: 37.38%; 49.55%).



CONCLUSION: In developing countries, TSCIs are more common in young adults and males. Motor vehicle crashes and falls are the main etiologies. Understanding epidemiological characteristics of TSCIs could lead to implant appropriate cost-effective preventive strategies to decrease TSCIs incidence and burden.

