Abstract

Using the Road Situation Video Test Paradigm and Eye-Tracking Analysis Method, according to the two-stage processing model of hazard perception (HP), this study divides HP into two stages: perception and behaviour response, and compares the different roles of sensation seeking level in two different processing stages of perception and behaviour response when adolescents are crossing the road. The results show that: (1) In the perception stage, adolescents with high sensation seeking, especially boys with high sensation seeking perceive danger faster than boys with low sensation seeking and girls, they are more aware of danger. Particularly, boys with high sensation seeking show a stronger advantage of attention processing to hazard in the early stage of perception processing from 8th and 9th grades. (2) In the behaviour response stage, adolescents with high sensation seeking, especially the boys are less sensitive, have stricter judgment criteria, and are more likely to make dangerous decisions when crossing the road. Girls with different sensation seeking levels are more sensitive and more cautious when crossing the road, make the probability of judging dangerous situation is higher, so they choose a more conservative way, and may be less likely to across the road.

