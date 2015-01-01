Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nowadays, industrialization, using cars and consequently traffic jams are part of human life which grows every day. Along with the expansion of communication and transportation speed, the number and severity of traffic accidents increases. According to the World Health Organization, traffic accidents are now recognized as the ninth cause of death worldwide. In Iran, traffic accidents after cardiovascular diseases are the second leading cause of death.



Materials and Methods: This qualitative study was designed and implemented to determine driver's views and opinions in two cities of Warsaw, Poland, and Tabriz, Iran, about driver's high-risk behaviors. This study was conducted using in-depth interviews with 27 drivers. The study results were divided into four main questions about driving behaviors, reasons for driving abnormal behaviors, the prevalence and causes of abnormal behaviors, and suggested measures to correct these behaviors.



Results: The study results were divided into six main themes of driving norms, individual factors, social factors, external factors, driving skills, and driving laws. Our findings indicate that drivers are more likely to rely on individual skills in driving in unacceptable conditions. In other words, they ignore the rules and regulations. But, when driving in high standards conditions and good facilities, drivers accept the rules and prioritize them.



Conclusion: Internal control should be considered a helpful complement to external control, and that external control provides the highest efficiency when it comes with internal control. To internalize norms and observe driving laws and regulations, the authors suggest removing obstacles such as distrust among drivers regarding the effectiveness of driving laws, unawareness of breaking the laws, lack of job satisfaction, low level of participation, and structural barriers. Also, roads and vehicle safety must be improved along with a better track of the drivers' behavior.

