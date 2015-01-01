Abstract

Occupational accidents (OA) are among the main causes of disabilities and death in developing and developed countries. The aims of this study were to identify the subgroups of OA and assess the independent role of demographic characteristics on the membership of participants in each latent class. This cross-sectional study was performed on 290 workers between 2011 and 2017. Data gathering was done using the reports of accidents recorded in filed lawsuits. Descriptive statistical analysis was done using SPSS 16 and LCA was done using PROC LCA in SAS9.2. For latent classes were identified; namely "critical due to distractions and lack of supervision" (40.1%), "critical due to lack of safety knowledge" (27.9%), "critical due to fatigue and lack of supervision" (13.1%), and "catastrophic" (18.8%). After adjusting for other studied covariates, being illiterate significantly increased the odds of membership in "critical due to fatigue and lack of supervision" (OR = 4.05) and "catastrophic" (OR = 18.99) classes compared to "critical due to distractions and lack of supervision" class.



RESULTS of this study showed that the majority of workers fell under the latent class of critical due to distractions and lack of supervision. In addition, it should be noted that although a relatively small percentage of the workers are in the catastrophic class, the probability of occurring death is quite high in this class. Focusing on the education of workers and enhancing manager's supervision and employing educated workers could help in reducing severe and catastrophic OA.

