Abstract

This study aims to reduce the possibility of human mistakes and accidents among airline cabin crew by identifying the cause of human errors by focusing on the importance of the causal relationship between human factors and human errors. According to statistical analysis, among the five human factors, physical fatigue, psychological stress, and the complacency of cabin crew had a positive impact on human errors. However, hurrying under time pressure and the distractions caused by external factors do not significantly affect human errors. Human errors have a negative impact on job crafting and mental health. This study analyzed the human factors influencing the cabin crew's errors and revealed the importance of complacency, which was not covered in previous studies. Finally, the research implications, limitations, and future studies were discussed.

Language: en