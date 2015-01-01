Abstract

Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the most prevalent types of accidental poisoning worldwide, especially in houses and hotels with malfunctioning or badly maintained appliances. Most carbon monoxide poisoning cases remain undetected because of common symptoms of flu and lack of knowledge. Two people died as a result of unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning in the restroom, which we reported. On the next day of Valentine's Day, a boy and a girl, both about 23 years old and healthy students, were discovered dead inside a bathroom in a compromised position. Medicolegal autopsy revealed the Cherry-red discolouration of the skin, mucous membranes, conjunctivae, nail beds, and areas of hypostasis was seen in both the deceased. Further analysis of the crime scene reveals that the bathroom lacks adequate aeration. Suggestive of a carbon monoxide poisoning which was later confirmed in laboratory analysis of post-mortem blood by UV visible spectrophotometry revealed the presence of dangerous levels of carboxyhaemoglobin i.e., 38.27% in male and 36.79% in female. This method of detecting carboxyhaemoglobin in blood is easy and inexpensive. This case serves to increase awareness of fatal carbon monoxide poisoning by gas geysers. Carbon monoxide poisoning is linked to a high death and morbidity rate. Due to the rising usage of gas water heaters in homes, public awareness of the hazards associated with carbon monoxide, with an emphasis on preventive measures at home, is essential for avoidance.

